FreshDirect, NY Common Pantry join up to fight hunger

FreshDirect, the northeast’s leading online fresh food grocer, announced a new philanthropic partnership with NY Common Pantry, whose mission is to reduce hunger and promote dignity, health and self-sufficiency for the populations they serve. Beginning on February 1, the start of FreshDirect’s ‘Month of Love,’ the grocer will kick things off by sharing details via its owned digital properties about both the organization and the partnership, as a whole. In addition, customers will be able to contribute to NY Common Pantry through point-of-sale donations which will directly benefit the organization.

This alliance underscores the synergies between NY Common Pantry and FreshDirect, both of which share a clear commitment to making fresh, great tasting food accessible to their customers. Additional values at the core of both organizations include choice, quality and dignity.

“FreshDirect is committed to partnering with like-minded organizations who are making a significant impact within their communities,” said David McInerney, chief executive officer, FreshDirect. “NY Common Pantry and FreshDirect share the common values of nutrition, choice and, most of all, fresh food. We commend NY Common Pantry on the incredible work and vital services they provide and we are proud to announce this long-term collaborat­ion.”

Customers can support the cause and good work through a variety of easy donation options, ranging from $1.26 (the cost of one pantry meal) to $20 (the cost of a week’s worth of fresh produce for ten families) on Fresh Direc t.com .

”NY Common Pantry is delighted to collaborate with FreshDirect, a company that shares our vision and core values of high-level customer service and responsiveness, choice, efficiency, and quality,” said Stephen Grimaldi, executive director, NY Common Pantry. “Ten years ago, NYCP modeled its Choice Pantry ordering system on FreshDirect’s innovative model of online ordering. Today, almost a quarter of our Pantry members place their orders online, minimizing their wait time, maximizing their choice and affording them convenient, scheduled pick up times. We applaud FreshDirect for their leadership and ingenuity, and are proud to partner with them.”

In addition to the donation drive, the partnership will grow to include food donations, volunteering opportunities for FreshDirect employees, mentorship programs and other collaborative initiatives to be announced in the future.

Updated 11:03 am, February 7, 2020

©2020