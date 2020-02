Share on Twitter Tweet Share on Facebook Share

The induction of the Honorable Bahaati E. Pitt, Justice of the New York State Supreme Court, took place on Thursday, January 30 at the Bronx Supreme Court.

Updated 11:04 am, February 7, 2020

