Jr. member Engeldrum nominate by American Legion Post #253
Engeldrum will be nominated for a Good Deed award by the Theodore Korony American Legion Post #253 Auxiliary.
By Steven Goodstein
Bronx Times
Theodore Korony American Legion Auxiliary nominated junior member Kayla Engeldrum for a Good Deed award. She organized a group from her high school to help the American Legion Post #253’s Support The Troops effort. Kayla, whose brother is currently serving our country, has taken on a leadership role as an advocate for veterans and active military.
Posted 12:00 am, February 8, 2020
