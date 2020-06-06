Sections

Jr. member Engeldrum nominate by American Legion Post #253

Enlarge this image
Photo courtesy of the Theodore Korony American Legion Post #253
Engeldrum will be nominated for a Good Deed award by the Theodore Korony American Legion Post #253 Auxiliary.
By Steven Goodstein
Bronx Times
Share on TwitterTweet
Share on Facebook
Subscribe

Don’t miss our updates:

Permalink

Theodore Korony American Legion Auxiliary nominated junior member Kayla Engeldrum for a Good Deed award. She organized a group from her high school to help the American Legion Post #253’s Support The Troops effort. Kayla, whose brother is currently serving our country, has taken on a leadership role as an advocate for veterans and active military.

Posted 12:00 am, February 8, 2020

©2020

Today’s news:
Bronx Times Reporter: St.Frances School raises funds
Bronx Times Reporter: Liberty Democratic Association meeting attended by Gjonaj
Bronx Times Reporter: Major Drug Bust in Kingsbridge
Share on TwitterTweet
Share on Facebook
Subscribe

Don’t miss our updates:


Classifieds
Schneps Community News Group

Keep it local!

Stay in touch with your community. Subscribe to our free newsletter: