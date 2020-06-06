Jr. member Engeldrum nominate by American Legion Post #253

Share on Twitter Tweet Share on Facebook Share

Theodore Korony American Legion Auxiliary nominated junior member Kayla Engeldrum for a Good Deed award. She organized a group from her high school to help the American Legion Post #253’s Support The Troops effort. Kayla, whose brother is currently serving our country, has taken on a leadership role as an advocate for veterans and active military.

Posted 12:00 am, February 8, 2020

