On Thursday, January 23, a two-alarm fire ripped through a three-story private house at 1103 Olmstead Avenue on the corner of Watson Avenue. The flames sparked in the basement, traveled straight through the first and second floor of the home, causing severe damage. It took an hour for responding FDNY firefighters to get the flames under control. In total, six people suffered injuries. Photos by Edwin Soto

Updated 12:38 pm, January 31, 2020

