Clason Point Youngster Gives Back to Man’s Best Friend

When most people think of young children, they picture them playing outside, getting into mischief or totally glued to the Xbox or computer.

But, Evan Bisnauth, 10, of Clason Point, is not your typical youngster.

Since August 2019 Bisnauth has been a junior volunteer at the NYC Animal Care Center’s Books with Boroughbreds program.

The Manhattan Animal Care Center is located at 326 E. 110th Street.

‘Books with Boroughbreds’ began in 2018 and has children, ages 5 and up, read to dogs at the facility. Some of the youngsters participate individually, while others are part of organizations, such as school classes or a Girl Scout troop.

Bisnauth, who reads to dogs at the center every weekend, explained his passion for man’s best friend began when he was a toddler. He grew up surrounded by three dogs and today, his pitbull; Milo is his right hand man.

“I always wanted to work with animals and dogs,” Bisnauth said. “I think they need the most help.”

His mom, Amanda Persaud, explained she saw how much of an impact dogs had on him and knew he would enjoy working alongside them.

Since he joined the reading group he has become a better reader and the dogs are more relaxed.

Bisnauth noted that sometimes it takes 30 minutes of reading before a dog calms down.

Being he has a pitbull at home, he is comfortable with all types of dogs at the facility.

“It takes a lot of patience and time if you’re working with a really hard dog and they’re really scared,” he said.

During the recent holiday season he and his mom decided to give back to the ACC.

They launched a fundraiser where they sold T-shirts and sweatshirts and raised $1,000.

To keep people informed about what Bisnauth was doing, Persaud uploaded photos and videos to Facebook and Instagram.

Bisnauth explained that it’s a rewarding experience, not only for the dogs, but for himself. He makes the dogs happy and best of all, the dogs can’t criticize his reading.

“They can’t judge me,” he stressed. “They’re not able to give feedback.”

He noted that the one sad part about being a volunteer is when you learn a dog you were working with was euthanized.

The youngster explained that when he started going to ACC he wasn’t looking for attention, but rather wanted to give back to man’s best friend.

He is glad he has been able to make a difference and hopes to continue doing so through high school.

According to Bisnauth, he is a science fan and his favorite book to read to the dogs is ‘Jurassic Park.’

He encourages other youngsters to volunteer or donate supplies or blankets for the dogs.

“I would like to get more kids involved,” he said. “I want people to know that (shelter) dogs need help.”

Posted 12:00 am, February 1, 2020

