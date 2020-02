Share on Twitter Tweet Share on Facebook Share

The Bronx Women’s Bar Association, Inc., which is a a chapter of the Women’s Bar Association of the State of New York, held a history presentation recognizing Martin Luther King Day on Tuesday, January 21 at the Bronx Hall of Justice.

The speaker at the event was Dr. Louis J. Braun, a civil rights activist who served as Dr. Martin Luther King’s local coordinator for the Selma to Montgomery March and national chairman for the campus division of Americans for Democratic Action.

Updated 12:38 pm, January 31, 2020

