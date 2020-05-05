Sections

Salamanca talks about PR relief on BronxNet show

Photo courtesy of Councilman Rafael Salamanca’s office
Salamanca (l) with BronxNet host Jamie.
By Steven Goodstein
Bronx Times
BronxNet’s ‘Open’ studio host Daren Jaime sat down with Councilman Rafael Salamanca, who spoke about the current state of Puerto Rico following the earthquakes, as well as what Bronxites and New Yorker’s are doing to help the island recover.

Posted 12:00 am, February 2, 2020

