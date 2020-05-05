Salamanca talks about PR relief on BronxNet show
By Steven Goodstein
Bronx Times
BronxNet’s ‘Open’ studio host Daren Jaime sat down with Councilman Rafael Salamanca, who spoke about the current state of Puerto Rico following the earthquakes, as well as what Bronxites and New Yorker’s are doing to help the island recover.
Posted 12:00 am, February 2, 2020
