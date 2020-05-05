P.S. 333 receives visit from Councilman Salamanca
Photo courtesy of Councilman Rafael Salamanca’s office
Salamanca with P.S. 333 Longwood Academy of Discovery students.
By Steven Goodstein
Bronx Times
Councilman Rafael Salamanca joined P.S. 333 Longwood Academy of Discovery to talk with the school representatives in student government and listen in on a school band performance.
Posted 12:00 am, February 3, 2020
