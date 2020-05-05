Diaz event acknowledges late MLK, annual holiday

Share on Twitter Tweet Share on Facebook Share

Borough President Ruben Diaz, Jr. hosted an interfaith service honoring the legacy of the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther, Jr. in conjuction with the Trinity Baptist Church on Monday, January 20. Speakers at the event included U.S. Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, Assemblyman Carl Heastie, Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark and Congressman Eliot Engel.

Posted 12:00 am, February 4, 2020

