Sections

Diaz event acknowledges late MLK, annual holiday

Enlarge this image
Photo courtesy of Borough President Ruben Diaz, Jr.’s office
Engel, Councilman Ruben Diaz, Sr., Councilman Andy King and others sing along during the interfaith service honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
By Steven Goodstein
Bronx Times
Share on TwitterTweet
Share on Facebook
Subscribe

Don’t miss our updates:

Borough President Ruben Diaz, Jr. hosted an interfaith service honoring the legacy of the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther, Jr. in conjuction with the Trinity Baptist Church on Monday, January 20. Speakers at the event included U.S. Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, Assemblyman Carl Heastie, Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark and Congressman Eliot Engel.

Enlarge this image
Photo courtesy of Borough President Ruben Diaz, Jr.’s office
Attendees show interest in learning about the legacy of Martin Luther King.
Enlarge this image
Photo courtesy of Borough President Ruben Diaz, Jr.’s office
Councilwoman Vanessa Gibson, Diaz, Jr. and Clark at the MLK-based event.
Posted 12:00 am, February 4, 2020

©2020

Today’s news:
Bronx Times Reporter: 2019 ‘DON’ award presented to Triboro Center’s Calcano
Bronx Times Reporter: Former Pros Teach Kids About Baseball
Bronx Times Reporter: How to Fix Education and Racism
Share on TwitterTweet
Share on Facebook
Subscribe

Don’t miss our updates:


Classifieds
Schneps Community News Group

Keep it local!

Stay in touch with your community. Subscribe to our free newsletter: