Diaz event acknowledges late MLK, annual holiday
Photo courtesy of Borough President Ruben Diaz, Jr.’s office
Engel, Councilman Ruben Diaz, Sr., Councilman Andy King and others sing along during the interfaith service honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
By Steven Goodstein
Bronx Times
Borough President Ruben Diaz, Jr. hosted an interfaith service honoring the legacy of the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther, Jr. in conjuction with the Trinity Baptist Church on Monday, January 20. Speakers at the event included U.S. Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, Assemblyman Carl Heastie, Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark and Congressman Eliot Engel.
Photo courtesy of Borough President Ruben Diaz, Jr.’s office
Attendees show interest in learning about the legacy of Martin Luther King.
Photo courtesy of Borough President Ruben Diaz, Jr.’s office
Councilwoman Vanessa Gibson, Diaz, Jr. and Clark at the MLK-based event.
Posted 12:00 am, February 4, 2020
