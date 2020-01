Share on Twitter Tweet Share on Facebook Share

On Monday, January 13, a fire broke out at an Auto Zone located at 1910 Story Avenue. The facade of the building was engulfed in flames. However, no injuries were reported. Photo by Edwin Soto

Posted 12:00 am, January 24, 2020

