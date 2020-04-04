Sections

Sepulveda advocates for new bill in Albany

Enlarge this image
Photo courtesy of Assemblyman Luis Sepulveda’s office
Sepulveda with Assemblyman David Weprin and others in Albany promoting the HALT Solitary Confinement Act.
By Steven Goodstein
Bronx Times
On Wednesday, January 8, Senator Luis Sepulveda joined his colleagues in Albany, where one of his priority bills is the HALT Solitary Confinement Act, which would restrict solitary confinement in New York prisons and require alternative, more human rehabilitation methods to make prisons safer and more rehabilitative for everyone.

Posted 12:00 am, January 27, 2020

