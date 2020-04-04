Sepulveda advocates for new bill in Albany

Share on Twitter Tweet Share on Facebook Share

Permalink Email to a friend

Your name

Your email address

Recipients’ email addresses (Up to ten, separated by commas.)

On Wednesday, January 8, Senator Luis Sepulveda joined his colleagues in Albany, where one of his priority bills is the HALT Solitary Confinement Act, which would restrict solitary confinement in New York prisons and require alternative, more human rehabilitation methods to make prisons safer and more rehabilitative for everyone.

Posted 12:00 am, January 27, 2020

©2020