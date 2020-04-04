Rally and town hall part of campaign to protect against evictions

Share on Twitter Tweet Share on Facebook Share

Last week, tenant leaders of Community Action for Safe Apartments and Northwest Bronx Clergy and Coalition held a rally and town hall as part of their ‘Right to Counsel, Power to Organize’ campaign to expand the right counsel legislation through two new bills, Intro 1104 and Intro 1529, which will result in more tenants having the ability to defend their homes against evictions.

Posted 12:00 am, January 27, 2020

