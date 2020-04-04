Sections

Rally and town hall part of campaign to protect against evictions

Photo courtesy of Community Action for Safe Apartments
Community Action for Safe Apartments and Northwest Bronx Clergy and Coalition members during the rally.
By Steven Goodstein
Bronx Times
Last week, tenant leaders of Community Action for Safe Apartments and Northwest Bronx Clergy and Coalition held a rally and town hall as part of their ‘Right to Counsel, Power to Organize’ campaign to expand the right counsel legislation through two new bills, Intro 1104 and Intro 1529, which will result in more tenants having the ability to defend their homes against evictions.

Posted 12:00 am, January 27, 2020

©2020

