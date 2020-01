Share on Twitter Tweet Share on Facebook Share

Councilman Mark Gjonaj thanked the Wildcats for their recent cleanup of the Throgs Neck Expressway service road from Schley to Prentiss avenues.

Posted 12:00 am, January 28, 2020

