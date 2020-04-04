Sections

Birthday party held for Providence Rest centennial

Servidio (c) along with close friends, family and cousins during her birthday party.
By Steven Goodstein
Bronx Times
On Sunday, January 12, Providence Rest centennial resident Cecilia Servidio celebrated her 100th birthday. She officially turned 100 on Tuesday, January 14. Servidio, who was born and raised in Manhattan but has lived in the Bronx for over 30 years, was joined by all of her close family and cousins for her birthday.

Posted 12:00 am, January 30, 2020

