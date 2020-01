Share on Twitter Tweet Share on Facebook Share

A 52-year old man was shot in the leg during an attempted car-jacking incident that took place on Tuesday, January 7 in front of Jennifer Furniture, in the Bay Plaza Mall. The 52-year old victim, who was driving a white Buick, was transported to Jacobi Medical Center and is expected to survive. Police are looking for two suspects in connection to the incident. Photo by Edwin Soto

Posted 12:00 am, January 17, 2020

