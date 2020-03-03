VNNA’s Christmas Party held at Patricia’s of Morris Park
Photo courtesy of the Van Nest Neighborhood Alliance
Van Nest Neighborhood Alliance board members (l-r) Charmone Peets, segreant-at-arms, Bob Nolan, senior advisor, Bernadette Ferrara, president, John Messenger, treasurer, Marion Manfredi, secretary, Sharlene Mendez Jackson, vice president, Joann Terrelonge, trustee, and Shradhanand Pirtam, trustee.
By Steven Goodstein
Bronx Times
The Van Nest Neighborhood Alliance held their annual Christmas dinner at Patricia’s of Morris Park on Friday, January 3.