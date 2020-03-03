University Center holds week-long holiday celebration

Sections

Photo courtesy of Centers Health Care
University Center staff with their families at the annual holiday celebration.
By Steven Goodstein
Bronx Times
On Wednesday, December 18, University Center held a holiday celebration for its residents and staff, where they celebrated both Hanukkah and Christmas with traditional cuisine and holiday songs.

Posted 12:00 am, January 18, 2020

©2020

