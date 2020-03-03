Sections

Sepulveda makes appearance at CB2’s annual holiday party

Enlarge this image
Photo courtesy of Senator Luis Sepulveda’s office
Senator Sepulveda, Assemblyman Rafael Salamanca, Assemblyman Marcos Crespo and Community Board 2 members during CB2’s holiday party.
By Steven Goodstein
Bronx Times
Share on TwitterTweet
Share on Facebook
Subscribe

Don’t miss our updates:

Permalink

Last month, Community Board 2 held their annual holiday party, which included a toy drive for the children in attendance. The holiday party was attended by Senator Luis Sepulveda, among other elected officials.

Posted 12:00 am, January 18, 2020

©2020

Today’s news:
Bronx Times Reporter: Soul Food Place Looks to Reopen
Bronx Times Reporter: Morrisania rally deplores senseless $1 dollar murder
Bronx Times Reporter: Grand larceny incident occurred within Bay Plaza Mall
Share on TwitterTweet
Share on Facebook
Subscribe

Don’t miss our updates:


Classifieds
Schneps Community News Group

Keep it local!

Stay in touch with your community. Subscribe to our free newsletter: