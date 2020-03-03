Sepulveda makes appearance at CB2’s annual holiday party
Photo courtesy of Senator Luis Sepulveda’s office
Senator Sepulveda, Assemblyman Rafael Salamanca, Assemblyman Marcos Crespo and Community Board 2 members during CB2’s holiday party.
By Steven Goodstein
Bronx Times
Last month, Community Board 2 held their annual holiday party, which included a toy drive for the children in attendance. The holiday party was attended by Senator Luis Sepulveda, among other elected officials.
Posted 12:00 am, January 18, 2020
