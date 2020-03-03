Annual Holiday Toy Giveaway event held by 41st Precinct

Share on Twitter Tweet Share on Facebook Share

Permalink Email to a friend

Your name

Your email address

Recipients’ email addresses (Up to ten, separated by commas.)

Senator Luis Sepulveda joined the 41st Precinct for their Holiday Toy Giveaway on Tuesday, December 17, where they distributed over 1,500 toys to children and families in the community.

Posted 12:00 am, January 19, 2020

©2020