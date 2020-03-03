Annual Holiday Toy Giveaway event held by 41st Precinct
Senator Sepulveda, Councilman Rafael Salamanca joined the 41st Precinct for their annual holiday toy giveaway, where they handed out gifts to local children.
By Steven Goodstein
Bronx Times
Share on TwitterTweet
Share on Facebook
Subscribe
Senator Luis Sepulveda joined the 41st Precinct for their Holiday Toy Giveaway on Tuesday, December 17, where they distributed over 1,500 toys to children and families in the community.
Posted 12:00 am, January 19, 2020
©2020
Share on TwitterTweet
Share on Facebook
Subscribe