Sections

Annual Holiday Toy Giveaway event held by 41st Precinct

Enlarge this image
Senator Sepulveda, Councilman Rafael Salamanca joined the 41st Precinct for their annual holiday toy giveaway, where they handed out gifts to local children.
By Steven Goodstein
Bronx Times
Share on TwitterTweet
Share on Facebook
Subscribe

Don’t miss our updates:

Permalink

Senator Luis Sepulveda joined the 41st Precinct for their Holiday Toy Giveaway on Tuesday, December 17, where they distributed over 1,500 toys to children and families in the community.

Posted 12:00 am, January 19, 2020

©2020

Today’s news:
Bronx Times Reporter: Soul Food Place Looks to Reopen
Bronx Times Reporter: University Center holds week-long holiday celebration
Bronx Times Reporter: Centenarian sisters at Triboro Center bring in the new year
Share on TwitterTweet
Share on Facebook
Subscribe

Don’t miss our updates:


Classifieds
Schneps Community News Group

Keep it local!

Stay in touch with your community. Subscribe to our free newsletter: