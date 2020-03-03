Three Kings Day celebration held by Sepulveda and others

Share on Twitter Tweet Share on Facebook Share

On Saturday, January 4, Senator Luis Sepulveda held a ‘Three Kings Day’ celebration for the community along with Assemblywoman Karines Reyes, Senator Alessandra Biaggi and district leader Julia Rodriguez.

Posted 12:00 am, January 20, 2020

