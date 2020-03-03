Sections

Three Kings Day celebration held by Sepulveda and others

Photo courtesy of Senator Luis Sepulveda’s office
Senator Sepulveda, along with Assemblywoman Karines Reyes, Senator Alessandra Biaggi and district leader Julia Rodriguez, hosted the Three Kings Day celebration for local children and families to enjoy.
By Steven Goodstein
Bronx Times
On Saturday, January 4, Senator Luis Sepulveda held a ‘Three Kings Day’ celebration for the community along with Assemblywoman Karines Reyes, Senator Alessandra Biaggi and district leader Julia Rodriguez.

Posted 12:00 am, January 20, 2020

