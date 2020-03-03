Flu shot awareness event held by Oscar Health, Montefiore Medical Center
Those who traveled to Montefiore Medical Center for their flu shot also participated in other activities such as a dance workshop.
By Steven Goodstein
Bronx Times
Last month, Montefiore Medical Center partnered with Oscar Health to hold a flu awareness event, where flu shots were provided for those in attendance. According to Thorsten Wirkes, Oscar Health’s vice president and general manager of medicare advantage, more than 57,000 Americans died from the flu in the winter of 2018-2019.
