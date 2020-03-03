Annual Abrazo Christmas party held at Maestro’s Caterers
Photo by Jewel Webber
Borough President Ruben Diaz, Jr. (r) speaks at the Abrazo Christmas party alongside his father, Councilman Ruben Diaz, Sr.
By Steven Goodstein
Bronx Times
Share on TwitterTweet
Share on Facebook
Subscribe
Councilmen Ruben Diaz, Sr. and Rafael Salamanca, along with community leader George Alvarez, hosted their annual Abrazo Christmas Party for the community on Thursday, December 19 at Maestro’s Caterers.
Posted 12:00 am, January 17, 2020
©2020
Share on TwitterTweet
Share on Facebook
Subscribe