Annual Abrazo Christmas party held at Maestro’s Caterers

Photo by Jewel Webber
Borough President Ruben Diaz, Jr. (r) speaks at the Abrazo Christmas party alongside his father, Councilman Ruben Diaz, Sr.
By Steven Goodstein
Bronx Times
Photo by Jewel Webber
(l-r) Diaz, Salamanca and Alvarez at the Abrazo Christmas party.
Councilmen Ruben Diaz, Sr. and Rafael Salamanca, along with community leader George Alvarez, hosted their annual Abrazo Christmas Party for the community on Thursday, December 19 at Maestro’s Caterers.

Posted 12:00 am, January 17, 2020

