Popular Bank recently awarded nearly $24,000 in grants to Bronx-based non-profit organizations including BronxWorks, Dominicanos USA, Inc., Eugenio Maria De Hostos Community College Foundation and Women’s Housing and Economic Development Corporation, which will be used towards the organizati­ons’ programs and workshops.

Updated 5:05 pm, January 15, 2020

