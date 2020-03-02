Sections

Montefiore Health System allocates bicycles to P.S. 11, 199 to promote activity and health

By Steven Goodstein
Bronx Times
On Thursday, December 19, Montefiore Health System’s Quality Collaborative spread holiday cheer at P.S. 11 by giving bicycles to 11 students to promote active and healthy lifestyles. The bikes, which were built by the Quality Collaborative team, were awarded to students who have shown outstanding work in their classrooms as well as participation in extracurricular activities. Students also received helmets, locks and bike safety training. An additional 12 bikes were also distributed to P.S. 199 students the following day.

