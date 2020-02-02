Van crash on East 180th Street and Park Avenue

Share on Twitter Tweet Share on Facebook Share

A Manhattan Mechanical Contractors van crashed into a building located at 441 E. 180th Street, at the corner of Park Avenue, on Thursday, December 19. Following the accident, the Department of Buildings was called to check the structural stability of the building.

Posted 12:00 am, January 12, 2020

