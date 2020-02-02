Three-floor blaze on Seddon Street, no injuries

Share on Twitter Tweet Share on Facebook Share

Multiple families were displaced by a fire that caused extensive damage to two neighboring apartment buildings on Seddon Street on Monday, December 30. About 120 firefighters responded to the scene to battle the fire, which started at 1753 Seddon Street before spreading to 1751 Seddon Street. The fire affected all three floors of both buildings before the FDNY was able to get it under control. There were no injuries to residents or firefighters as a result of the fire. The cause of the fire is being investigated by fire marshalls. The Red Cross is assisting eight adults and two children with temporary housing and financial assistance. Photo by Edwin Soto

Posted 12:00 am, January 11, 2020

