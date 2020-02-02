Sections

Third annual Leadership Awards hosted by Bharati Foundation

Photo courtesy of Billy J Photography
Bharati Foundation founder Bharati Sukul Kemraj (c) with community organizers and partners including Nicholas Himidian, Jr., Carifesta Restaurant owners Ryan Rodrigues and Jasmine Mohamed, Ramdat Singh, Gabriel De Jesus, Jorge Leon, Danielle Jones, Tony Guillen and Bishop David Maldonado, Jr.
By Steven Goodstein
Bronx Times
Photo courtesy of Billy J Photography
The Bharati Foundation founder Bharati Sukul Kemraj (c) with honorees including Yonkers councilwoman Tasha Diaz, Bronx regional representative for Governor Andrew Cuomo’s office Sophia Zayas, community relations director and district leader Kevin Riley, government relations strategist Yves Filius from the New York Civil Liberties Union, retired Brooklyn police officer Ramesh Parabdin, community organizer and activist Sherwyn Lovell, Art Defined Production executive director Amira Mustapha, Community Board 7 district manager Ischia Bravo, Nicholas Himidian, Jr., Gabriel De Jesus, Jorge Leon, Danielle Jones and Bishop David Maldonado, Jr.
The Bharati Foundation, along with La Maravillas Del Exodo, Inc., the Young Caribbean Professionals of Westchester and the Bronx chapter of the National Latino Peace Office Association hosted the third annual ‘Five Boroughs Community Leadership Awards and Fundraiser’ at Carifesta Restaurant. Leading individuals in various career fields were honored for their service, dedication and commitment to connecting resources to those in need. The event also raised funds and collected toys for three Bronx shelters.

Posted 12:00 am, January 14, 2020

©2020

