Third annual Leadership Awards hosted by Bharati Foundation

The Bharati Foundation, along with La Maravillas Del Exodo, Inc., the Young Caribbean Professionals of Westchester and the Bronx chapter of the National Latino Peace Office Association hosted the third annual ‘Five Boroughs Community Leadership Awards and Fundraiser’ at Carifesta Restaurant. Leading individuals in various career fields were honored for their service, dedication and commitment to connecting resources to those in need. The event also raised funds and collected toys for three Bronx shelters.

Posted 12:00 am, January 14, 2020

