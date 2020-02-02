Health Disparities Workgroup meeting held by Bronx Health REACH

Share on Twitter Tweet Share on Facebook Share

On Friday, December 13, Bronx Health REACH held a ‘Health Disparities Workgroup’ meeting. The meeting, which highlighted the #Not62 Campaign for a healthy Bronx, was attended by local pastors, health coordinators and community leaders.

Posted 12:00 am, January 11, 2020

