Health Disparities Workgroup meeting held by Bronx Health REACH
Photo by Jewel Webber
Bronx Health REACH members during the workshop.
By Steven Goodstein
Bronx Times
On Friday, December 13, Bronx Health REACH held a ‘Health Disparities Workgroup’ meeting. The meeting, which highlighted the #Not62 Campaign for a healthy Bronx, was attended by local pastors, health coordinators and community leaders.
Posted 12:00 am, January 11, 2020
©2020
