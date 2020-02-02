Holiday gifts distributed to Birch Schools at Pelham Bay students
Photo courtesy of Birch Schools at Pelham Bay
Collection of holiday gifts, courtesy of St. Theresa’s Elementary School, the United States Marine Corp and the Toys for Tots campaign.
By Steven Goodstein
Bronx Times
Last month, students of the Birch Schools at Pelham Bay received holiday gifts from St. Theresa’s Elementary School, the United States Marine Corp and the Toys for Tots campaign. For the holiday festivities, parents were also invited to the school to celebrate with their child and craft picture frames.
Posted 12:00 am, January 13, 2020
