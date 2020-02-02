Holiday gifts distributed to Birch Schools at Pelham Bay students

Share on Twitter Tweet Share on Facebook Share

Last month, students of the Birch Schools at Pelham Bay received holiday gifts from St. Theresa’s Elementary School, the United States Marine Corp and the Toys for Tots campaign. For the holiday festivities, parents were also invited to the school to celebrate with their child and craft picture frames.

Posted 12:00 am, January 13, 2020

