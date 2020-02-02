40th Precinct holiday celebration held at Maestro’s

Share on Twitter Tweet Share on Facebook Share

The 40th Precinct held their holiday celebration at Maestro’s on Thursday, December 12. The party was attended by 40th Precinct police officers as well as elected officials including Assemblyman Marcos Crespo and Councilman Rafael Salamanca.

Posted 12:00 am, January 14, 2020

