40th Precinct holiday celebration held at Maestro’s

Photo by Jewel Webber
(l-r) Councilman Rafael Salamanca, 40th Precinct deputy inspector Robert Gallitelli and Assemblyman Marcos Crespo at the holiday party.
By Steven Goodstein
Bronx Times
Photo by Jewel Webber
Sergeant Cary (l) with police officer Espinal and other 40th Precinct officers during the holiday party.
The 40th Precinct held their holiday celebration at Maestro’s on Thursday, December 12. The party was attended by 40th Precinct police officers as well as elected officials including Assemblyman Marcos Crespo and Councilman Rafael Salamanca.

Posted 12:00 am, January 14, 2020

