Williamsbridge Center got festive this holiday season with events including baking cookies with Santa on Monday, December 16, Virtual Reality Day on Wednesday, December 18, an Ugly Sweater Day on Friday, December 20 and a Pajama Day on Christmas Eve.

Posted 12:00 am, January 15, 2020

