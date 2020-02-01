Gun Hill Civic Group hosts holiday gathering, final meeting of the year
Photo by Jewel Webber
Police officers Bosland and McLoughlin receives chocolate from Gun Hill Road Civic Group, Inc. president Sharon Fleishacker.
By Steven Goodstein
Bronx Times
The Gun Hill Civic Group, Inc. held a holiday gathering and community meeting on Tuesday, December 10.
New York Community Safety Patrol officers attended the party to enjoy the holiday festivities.
Donna Brown, basket raffle winner (l) with Gun Hill Civic Group, Inc. president Sharon Fleishacker.
Posted 12:00 am, January 16, 2020
