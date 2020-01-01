Subway Stations in the Bronx to Receive elevbator upgrades

Share on Twitter Tweet Share on Facebook Share

Nearly a dozen subway stations in the Bronx will soon be ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) compliant.

On Thursday, December 19, the MTA announced that 11 subway stations in the Bronx would be part of a $5.2 billion investment, the largest in city history, which will install or renovate elevators in 70 subway stations throughout the five boroughs.

NYC Transit’s Fast Forward plan to modernize the subway system established the goal of making at least 50 more subway stations accessible in five years so that customers would not have to travel farther than two stops to reach an accessible station.

“The announcement of these additional 20 ADA stations is a major step forward for MTA system wide accessibil­ity,” said MTA chairman and CEO Patrick Foye. “New Yorkers deserve a subway system that works for everyone.”

The stations that will have elevators renovated or installed are: Wakefield-241st Street #2; Kingsbridge Road #4; East 167th Street B and D; Burnside Avenue # 4; 3rd Avenue-East 138th Street, #6; Van Cortlandt Park-West 242nd Street, #1; East Tremont Avenue, B and D; Parkchester, #6; East 149th Street, # 6; Brook Avenue, # 6; and Mosholu Parkway.

Councilman Fernando Cabrera praised the MTA for making the stations ADA complaint. In a largely transit dependent community, people that are disabled, elderly, injured or with young kids often need elevators. Ultimately, this will make everyone’s commutes and lives much easier, he said.

“For far too long, I’ve watched elderly people, disabled people, and parents with children, packages and babies in strollers and carriages struggling to navigate the subway steps, at risk for falls and injuries,” Cabrera said in statement.

“I am delighted to announce that the MTA will install elevators in the Kingsbridge Road and Burnside Avenue stations on the #4 Lexington Avenue line and the Tremont Avenue station on the B and D lines. We have achieved a major victory for transportation equity today.”

In September, the MTA released the proposed 2020-2024 Capital Plan, a historic plan that invests $51.5 billion across the region’s subways, buses, commuter rail systems and bridges and tunnels over the next five years.

The plan is the largest in MTA history and includes $40 billion devoted to NYC Transit’s subway system and bus network, with top priority given to accelerating accessibility.

The 20 additional stations announced serve various subway lines and diverse communities, with a focus on increasing accessibility in some of the city’s fastest-growing neighborhoods and major corridors.

The entire station selection process was driven by extensive community input, including public engagement events, outreach to advocates and community groups, as well as feedback from thousands of elected officials, advocates and customers with disabilities.

Posted 12:00 am, January 3, 2020

