Sections

Over 900 toys distributed at Theodore Korony Am. Legion holiday toy drive

Enlarge this image
Photo courtesy of Theodore Korony American Legion Post #253
(l-r) Lorraine Johnson, Geraldine Ferrara, Dolores Stoltze, Tommy from the Army, Theodore Korony Post president Judy Lanci, Joanne Cunningham and Anthony Ferrara.
By Steven Goodstein
Bronx Times
Share on TwitterTweet
Share on Facebook
Subscribe

Don’t miss our updates:

Enlarge this image
Photo courtesy of Theodore Korony American Legion Post #253
(l-r) Locust Point Civic Association president Joe Donovan, Theodore Korony Post president Judy Lanci and Carol Ligotino.
Permalink

The Theodore Korony American Legion Post #253 recently held a holiday toy drive, where they distributed over 900 toys to needy Bronx children. For the event, the Theodore Korony American Legion Family received support from the Locust Point Civic Association, the First Lutheran Church of Throggs Neck and other borough-based legion posts and auxiliaries. Post #253 also expressed their gratitude to Tommy from the Army and Anthony from the National Guard for assisting them with the holiday event.

Posted 12:00 am, January 3, 2020

©2020

Today’s news:
Bronx Times Reporter: Second annual holiday party held by Boston Secor Senior Center
Bronx Times Reporter: Annual Chanukah Celebration and Menorah Lighting hosted by BP Diaz
Bronx Times Reporter: NYPD’s Communications Technicians make holiday cards for mass shooting victims and families
Share on TwitterTweet
Share on Facebook
Subscribe

Don’t miss our updates:


Classifieds
Schneps Community News Group

Keep it local!

Stay in touch with your community. Subscribe to our free newsletter: