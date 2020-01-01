Over 900 toys distributed at Theodore Korony Am. Legion holiday toy drive

Share on Twitter Tweet Share on Facebook Share

The Theodore Korony American Legion Post #253 recently held a holiday toy drive, where they distributed over 900 toys to needy Bronx children. For the event, the Theodore Korony American Legion Family received support from the Locust Point Civic Association, the First Lutheran Church of Throggs Neck and other borough-based legion posts and auxiliaries. Post #253 also expressed their gratitude to Tommy from the Army and Anthony from the National Guard for assisting them with the holiday event.

Posted 12:00 am, January 3, 2020

