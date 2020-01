Share on Twitter Tweet Share on Facebook Share

As part of an annual tradition, Throggs Neck residents Millie and Albert Stone decorated their home at 462 Swinton Avenue with a festive outdoor display of Christmas lights in anticipation of the upcoming holiday. The Stones were joined by family members, friends, local children and residents who took in the ‘Winter Wonderland’ atmosphere.

Posted 12:00 am, January 6, 2020

