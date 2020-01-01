Sections

Annual Christmas party held at Lincoln Hospital

Photo by Linda Morales
Santa and Mrs. Claus with Christmas party attendees.
By Steven Goodstein
Bronx Times
Photo by Linda Morales
The event’s Christmas tree lighting ceremony took place on Lincoln Hospital’s front patio.
Photo by Linda Morales
Children partake in arts and crafts during the event.
Photo by Linda Morales
Mr. and Mrs. Claus accompanied by some of the children in attendance.
Photo by Linda Morales
Those in attendance dressed in Christmas attire and participated in face painting to be festive for the holiday party.
NYC Health & Hospitals/Lincoln recently held their annual Tree Lighting Extravaganza. The event included appearances by Santa, Mrs. Claus and the Grinch, along with arts and crafts, face painting, a photo booth, cookies, hot chocolate and festive holiday music. The event also featured a toy giveaway by Santa before the tree lighting on Lincoln Hospital’s front patio. (background) The event’s Christmas tree lighting ceremony took place on Lincoln Hospital’s front patio. (below left) Santa and Mrs. Claus with Christmas party attendees. (below right) Children partake in arts and crafts during the event. (middle left) Mr. and Mrs. Claus accompanied by some of the children in attendance. (midle right) Those in attendance dressed in Christmas attire and participated in face painting to be festive for the holiday party.Photo by Linda Morales

Posted 12:00 am, January 4, 2020

©2020

