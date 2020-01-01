Annual Christmas party held at Lincoln Hospital

Share on Twitter Tweet Share on Facebook Share

NYC Health & Hospitals/Lincoln recently held their annual Tree Lighting Extravaganza. The event included appearances by Santa, Mrs. Claus and the Grinch, along with arts and crafts, face painting, a photo booth, cookies, hot chocolate and festive holiday music. The event also featured a toy giveaway by Santa before the tree lighting on Lincoln Hospital’s front patio. (background) The event’s Christmas tree lighting ceremony took place on Lincoln Hospital’s front patio. (below left) Santa and Mrs. Claus with Christmas party attendees. (below right) Children partake in arts and crafts during the event. (middle left) Mr. and Mrs. Claus accompanied by some of the children in attendance. (midle right) Those in attendance dressed in Christmas attire and participated in face painting to be festive for the holiday party.Photo by Linda Morales

Posted 12:00 am, January 4, 2020

