‘Breakfast with Santa’ held by Councilman Gjonaj’s office
Photo by Miriam Quin
Gjonaj and Santa with some of the children in attendance, many of whom were dressed in holiday attire for the Christmas breakfast.
By Steven Goodstein
Bronx Times
Councilman Mark Gjonaj’s office recently hosted their annual ‘Breakfast with Santa’ event in anticipation of the Christmas holiday. At the event, Santa handed out holiday gifts to the children in attendance.
Photo by Miriam Quin
Children (l-r) Atdhe, Jeta and Dora sit on Santa’s lap.
Photo by Miriam Quin
A young girl in attendance gives Gjonaj a Christmas hug.
Photo by Miriam Quin
Lexi sits on Santa’s lap, alongside Gjonaj.
Photo by Miriam Quin
Six-year old Eliana (l) and four-year old Valentino sit on Santa’s lap at the Christmas breakfast.
Photo by Miriam Quin
Father Benny with his daughter Lexi at the Christmas party.
Posted 12:00 am, January 4, 2020
©2020
