Sections

‘Breakfast with Santa’ held by Councilman Gjonaj’s office

Enlarge this image
Photo by Miriam Quin
Gjonaj and Santa with some of the children in attendance, many of whom were dressed in holiday attire for the Christmas breakfast.
By Steven Goodstein
Bronx Times
Share on TwitterTweet
Share on Facebook
Subscribe

Don’t miss our updates:

Councilman Mark Gjonaj’s office recently hosted their annual ‘Breakfast with Santa’ event in anticipation of the Christmas holiday. At the event, Santa handed out holiday gifts to the children in attendance.

Enlarge this image
Photo by Miriam Quin
Children (l-r) Atdhe, Jeta and Dora sit on Santa’s lap.
Enlarge this image
Photo by Miriam Quin
A young girl in attendance gives Gjonaj a Christmas hug.
Enlarge this image
Photo by Miriam Quin
Lexi sits on Santa’s lap, alongside Gjonaj.
Enlarge this image
Photo by Miriam Quin
Six-year old Eliana (l) and four-year old Valentino sit on Santa’s lap at the Christmas breakfast.
Enlarge this image
Photo by Miriam Quin
Father Benny with his daughter Lexi at the Christmas party.
Posted 12:00 am, January 4, 2020

©2020

Today’s news:
Bronx Times Reporter: Second annual holiday party held by Boston Secor Senior Center
Bronx Times Reporter: Annual Christmas party held at Lincoln Hospital
Bronx Times Reporter: Healthfirst, elected officials give back with holiday toy drive
Share on TwitterTweet
Share on Facebook
Subscribe

Don’t miss our updates:


Classifieds
Schneps Community News Group

Keep it local!

Stay in touch with your community. Subscribe to our free newsletter: