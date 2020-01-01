Annual Chanukah Celebration and Menorah Lighting hosted by BP Diaz
Photo courtesy of Borough President Ruben Diaz, Jr.’s office
(l-r) Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark, Assemblyman Jeffrey Dinowitz, Diaz and Councilman Andrew Cohen.
By Steven Goodstein
Bronx Times
On Thursday, December 19, Borough President Ruben Diaz, Jr. hosted the borough’s annual Chanukah Celebration and Menorah Lighting ceremony at the Riverdale YM-YWHA. The event, which was hosted in partnership with the Bronx Jewish Community Council, featured musical performances by students from the Kinneret Day School and Riverdale Y Nursery School. (above) Diaz was joined by Assemblyman Jeffrey Dinowitz, the Bronx Jewish Community Council and students from the Kinneret Day School and Riverdale Y Nursery School for the Chanukah Celebration and Menorah Lighting ceremony.
Photo courtesy of Borough President Ruben Diaz, Jr.’s office
Diaz with members of the Bronx Jewish Community Center.
Photo courtesy of Borough President Ruben Diaz, Jr.’s office
Diaz (c) helps light the candles during the Menorah Lighting ceremony.
Photo courtesy of Borough President Ruben Diaz, Jr.’s office
Diaz (c) enjoys the celebration of Chanukah.
Photo courtesy of Borough President Ruben Diaz, Jr.’s office
Photo courtesy of Borough President Ruben Diaz, Jr.’s office
Students from the Kinneret Day School and Riverdale Y Nursery School performed Chanukah songs during the Menorah Lighting ceremony.
Posted 12:00 am, January 3, 2020
