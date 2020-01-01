Annual Chanukah Celebration and Menorah Lighting hosted by BP Diaz

Share on Twitter Tweet Share on Facebook Share

On Thursday, December 19, Borough President Ruben Diaz, Jr. hosted the borough’s annual Chanukah Celebration and Menorah Lighting ceremony at the Riverdale YM-YWHA. The event, which was hosted in partnership with the Bronx Jewish Community Council, featured musical performances by students from the Kinneret Day School and Riverdale Y Nursery School. (above) Diaz was joined by Assemblyman Jeffrey Dinowitz, the Bronx Jewish Community Council and students from the Kinneret Day School and Riverdale Y Nursery School for the Chanukah Celebration and Menorah Lighting ceremony.

Posted 12:00 am, January 3, 2020

©2020