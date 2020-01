Share on Twitter Tweet Share on Facebook Share

The Throggs Neck Volunteer Ambulance Corps and Community Board 10, led by Angela Torres, brought holiday gifts to residents at three shelters, including Crystal’s Place, 555 Hutchinson River Parkway, Super 8 Shelter, 1145 Southern Boulevard in Hunts Point, and Phipps Town & Country Shelter, 2244 Tillotson Avenue in Co-op City.

Posted 1:30 pm, December 31, 2019

