BP Diaz presents citation of merit to Lehman College professor

Share on Twitter Tweet Share on Facebook Share

Enlarge this image Permalink Email to a friend

Your name

Your email address

Recipients’ email addresses (Up to ten, separated by commas.)

Last month, former BronxNet board member Jean Hodge attended BronxNet’s December board meeting and was presented a Citation of Merit from Borough President Ruben Diaz, Jr., for her contributions to the public access station’s recent 25th anniversary.

Posted 1:30 pm, December 31, 2019

©2019