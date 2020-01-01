BP Diaz presents citation of merit to Lehman College professor
Photo courtesy of BronxNet
Hodge (c) with BronxNet board members.
By Steven Goodstein
Bronx Times
Last month, former BronxNet board member Jean Hodge attended BronxNet’s December board meeting and was presented a Citation of Merit from Borough President Ruben Diaz, Jr., for her contributions to the public access station’s recent 25th anniversary.
Posted 1:30 pm, December 31, 2019
