Second annual holiday party held by Boston Secor Senior Center
Photo courtesy of R.A.I.N. Boston Secor Senior Center
R.A.I.N. Boston Secor Senior Center director Iris Bonhomme (second to the right, standing) with staff members and the cast of ‘Damion’s Holiday Extravaganza Friends’
By Steven Goodstein
Bronx Times
The Boston Secor Senior Center held their second annual holiday extravaganza last month. Staff members dressed in holiday attire for the holiday-themed party, which also included a holiday performance by ‘Damion’s Holiday Extravaganza Friends.’