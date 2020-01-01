Second annual holiday party held by Boston Secor Senior Center

Share on Twitter Tweet Share on Facebook Share

The Boston Secor Senior Center held their second annual holiday extravaganza last month. Staff members dressed in holiday attire for the holiday-themed party, which also included a holiday performance by ‘Damion’s Holiday Extravaganza Friends.’

Posted 12:00 am, January 3, 2020

