Sections

Staff members from elected officials attends workshop at West Bronx Housing and Neighborhood Resource Center

Enlarge this image
Photo courtesy of Senator Alessandra Biaggi’s office
Staff members from Biaggi’s, Assemblyman Jeffrey Dinowitz’ and Councilman Andrew Cohen’s offices at the training workshop.
By Steven Goodstein
Bronx Times
Share on TwitterTweet
Share on Facebook
Subscribe

Don’t miss our updates:

Permalink

Staff members from the offices of Senator Alessandra Biaggi, Assemblyman Jeffrey Dinowitz and Councilman Andrew Cohen recently visited the West Bronx Housing and Neighborhood Resource Center for a training workshop to become more educated on evolving housing issues.

Posted 1:30 pm, December 31, 2019

©2019

Today’s news:
Bronx Times Reporter: BronxNet Holds Holiday Open House in New Studio
Bronx Times Reporter: NYPD’s Communications Technicians make holiday cards for mass shooting victims and families
Bronx Times Reporter: Could Governor’s Ball Be Coming to the Bronx?
Share on TwitterTweet
Share on Facebook
Subscribe

Don’t miss our updates:


Classifieds
Schneps Community News Group

Keep it local!

Stay in touch with your community. Subscribe to our free newsletter: