Staff members from elected officials attends workshop at West Bronx Housing and Neighborhood Resource Center

Share on Twitter Tweet Share on Facebook Share

Permalink Email to a friend

Your name

Your email address

Recipients’ email addresses (Up to ten, separated by commas.)

Staff members from the offices of Senator Alessandra Biaggi, Assemblyman Jeffrey Dinowitz and Councilman Andrew Cohen recently visited the West Bronx Housing and Neighborhood Resource Center for a training workshop to become more educated on evolving housing issues.

Posted 1:30 pm, December 31, 2019

©2019