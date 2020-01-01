Staff members from elected officials attends workshop at West Bronx Housing and Neighborhood Resource Center
Photo courtesy of Senator Alessandra Biaggi’s office
Staff members from Biaggi’s, Assemblyman Jeffrey Dinowitz’ and Councilman Andrew Cohen’s offices at the training workshop.
By Steven Goodstein
Bronx Times
Staff members from the offices of Senator Alessandra Biaggi, Assemblyman Jeffrey Dinowitz and Councilman Andrew Cohen recently visited the West Bronx Housing and Neighborhood Resource Center for a training workshop to become more educated on evolving housing issues.