Bronx Brewery, Perico Limited announce streetwear partnership

The Bronx Brewery and Bronx-based streetwear brand Perico Limited announced a new partnership to make PLT the official designer and provider for the Brewery’s merchandise.
One of the city’s hottest up and coming streetwear brands, with recent collaborations with Foot Locker,
Reebok, NikePlus and adidas Originals, PLTD has executed numerous pop-up shops across the city with
themed installations to give their local supporters a singular, unique shopping experience.
In this partnership, Perico Limited will use its signature style to elevate the Brewery’s gear and take it in
a new direction – debuted on Saturday, December 14 at the Bronx Brewery’s ‘Blockbuster Night In The Bronx’
release event.
“The Bronx Brewery is our second home. Essentially what we’re doing is moving in – bringing our clothes
over, hanging up pictures, and leaving their fridge empty,” said Perico Limited partner Jose Ruiz. “This
partnership couldn’t make any more sense for us. From music, to art, food and fashion, the Bronx
Brewery is a hub for some of the best creatives in the Bronx. It keeps its doors open for everyone that
wants a taste and a glimpse of the culture here and we want to be there to help welcome you in.”
After Perico Limited popped-up at a number of Bronx Brewery events, the partnership soft-launched in
Sweden at the end of October.
During that trip, PLTD’s Ruiz and Francis Montoya joined the Bronx Brewery, Bronx-based food lab
Empanology and native-son rapper Denzil Porter in Malmö to bring the Bronx to the opening of the
brand-new Bronx Burgers restaurant. The team’s journey was covered in the most recent issue of GO
BRONX, the Bronx Tourism Council’s quarterly.
“We are looking forward to this partnership, as it’s at the core of who we are as a brand, which is
building inclusivity and community,” said Bronx Brewery general manager of Venue & Events Brandon Espinosa. “We could not be more thrilled to partner with one the hottest brands coming out of the Bronx and look
forward to the growth of both of our brands via this partnership.”
Saturday’s event will reunite the Sweden traveling party. Built around the release of a new ‘crosscountry
IPA’ called Blockbuster – the latest offering in the Brewery’s Up and Comers series – the night
will also see Empanology add special items to its existing pop-up in the Brewery’s Backyard, a live hip
hop performance from Porter and a set from BXB fixture DJ JFuse.
New Perico Limited x Bronx Brewery collab merchandise will be available in the Bronx Brewery Taproom
and Online Store (thebr
online store will also display a portal to purchase the new gear.
The two brands plan to host a variety pop-ups during events throughout 2020, showcasing both
BXB/PLTD collab items and Perico Limited’s own designs, including its now-famous YERRR T-shirt and
‘Stay Out of Uptown’ design.
