BronxNet Holds Holiday Open House in New Studio

BronxNet opened its third location this summer and a few weeks ago, held its first open house event for the community there.

On Wednesday, December 4, Bronx residents, organization leaders, educators, elected officials and BronxNet producers and staff gathered to celebrate its newest studio and media center at the Hub in the south Bronx.

“People love the space,” said Michael Max Knobbe, executive director of BronxNet. “We’re just ramping up services. “We’re connecting with the people and the community of the south Bronx.”

The new BronxNet at the Hub space on the second floor at 2825 Third Avenue has a fully equipped studio, equipment that Bronx residents can borrow to shoot on location and post-production/editing stations for producers to finalize their productions for broadcast .

Residents who completed training workshops at its Lehman College or Mercy College facilities have full access to the studio and equipment. Production classes are also available at the new location, to provide others with the skills they need to produce their own content for broadcast on BronxNet channels.

In the summer and fall, it held internships for students from The Community Board Athletic Leadership League, (CBALL), where the kids were taught editing and production for eight weeks. Next month, there will be workshops on in studio and field production.

Knobbe explained the facility was vacant for a long time and after doing a community assessment, they signed a two-year lease for the space.

They have built a pop up studio, which has been used at Fordham Plaza and at the Bronx Night Market. The students also painted a mural on the side of the building, which says, “We are the south Bronx.”

“It’s really introducing them to many aspects of media and how to interact as a team,” he said.

BronxNet will produce some special episodes of its ‘On Bronx’ signature shows such as OPEN, Perspectives and Bronx Buzz, from the new Hub location. Programs will bring attention to issues around health, education, and community development and showcase arts and events happening in the neighborhood.

According to Knobbe, he and his staff are looking forward to the development of a permanent 14,000 square foot studio, La Central at Westchester and Brook in 2021.

Currently, the south Bronx studio is only 4,500 square feet, so the new one will allow them to offer more programming and training.

“The space is unique,” Knobbe commented. “This is a vibrant area, the south Bronx. BronxNet is here to serve and offer access to the community.”

Posted 12:00 am, December 31, 2019

