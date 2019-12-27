Bronx Y’s holiday celebration at Hutch Metro’s Marriott Residence Inn

Share on Twitter Tweet Share on Facebook Share

The Bronx YMCA held their annual holiday celebration at the Marriott Residence Inn on Waters Place on Monday, December 16. The event thanked outgoing Bronx Y chairperson Geri Sciortino for her hard work and dedication and welcomed incoming Bronx Y chairperson, the honorable Judge Fiordaliza Rodriguez.

Updated 6:05 pm, December 30, 2019

©2019