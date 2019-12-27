Bronx Y’s holiday celebration at Hutch Metro’s Marriott Residence Inn
Photo courtesy of the Bronx YMCA
Bronx YMCA executive director Sharlene Brown (back row - second from r) along with the Bronx YMCA board of managers at the annual holiday celebration.
By Steven Goodstein
Bronx Times
The Bronx YMCA held their annual holiday celebration at the Marriott Residence Inn on Waters Place on Monday, December 16. The event thanked outgoing Bronx Y chairperson Geri Sciortino for her hard work and dedication and welcomed incoming Bronx Y chairperson, the honorable Judge Fiordaliza Rodriguez.
Updated 6:05 pm, December 30, 2019
©2019
