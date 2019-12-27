Residents advocate for children’s, young adults’ safety at recent rally

Share on Twitter Tweet Share on Facebook Share

A Community Safety Rally was held on Cortlandt Avenue and 151st Street, where local residents advocated for the safety of school children and young adults in the neighborhood.

(top left) Young adults and other attendees hold banners at the rally.

(top right) Neighborhood Benches, Inc. founder and president William Evans and Nicole Watson, also known as ‘Artist Up.’

(mid left) (l-r) Bronx Documentary Center founder and director Michael Kamber, assembly candidate George Alvarez and Bronx County Conservative Party district leader and Assembly 84 district leader Oswald Denis.

(mid right) Group photo of attendees holding up banners and t-shirts.

(bottom left) Two local residents hold up banners at the rally.

(bottom right) Assembly District 84 leader Oswald Denis with Lincoln Project assistant Maria Lopez.

Photos by Jewel Webber

Updated 6:05 pm, December 30, 2019

