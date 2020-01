Share on Twitter Tweet Share on Facebook Share

The Kingsbridge Riverdale Van Cortlandt Development Corp. hosted the first-ever ‘Holiday Trolley of Fun’ which included appearances by Santa Claus, elves on stilts and the Grinch. The event was attended by Councilman Mark Gjonaj as well as children from nearby neighborhoods. Photo courtesy of Councilman Mark Gjonaj’s office

Posted 12:00 am, January 1, 2020

