NYPD’s Communications Technicians make holiday cards for mass shooting victims and families

Photo by Fernando Justiniano
NYPD Communications Technicians officers bought and wrote holiday cards for survivors, and their families, of mass shootings across the country.
By Steven Goodstein
Bronx Times
On Monday, December 16, the NYPD’s 911 Call Center Communications Technicians of the Bronx participated in a holiday card drive for survivors of mass shootings as well as families who have lost loved ones as a result of gun violence.

The cards were sent to eight different communities across the country including Aurora, Newtown, Orlando, Sante Fe, El Paso, Dayton, Odessa/Midland and Pittsburgh.

Photo by Fernando Justiniano
Photo by Fernando Justiniano
Photo by Fernando Justiniano
(l-r) Pct. Duran, Ppct. Leyla Ansari, Pct. Belgrave and Pct. Mullen.
Photo by Fernando Justiniano
Ppct. 3 officer Leyla Ansari and lieutenant Hickman.
Photo by Fernando Justiniano
Posted 12:00 am, January 1, 2020

©2020

