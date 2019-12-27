NYPD’s Communications Technicians make holiday cards for mass shooting victims and families

Share on Twitter Tweet Share on Facebook Share

On Monday, December 16, the NYPD’s 911 Call Center Communications Technicians of the Bronx participated in a holiday card drive for survivors of mass shootings as well as families who have lost loved ones as a result of gun violence.

The cards were sent to eight different communities across the country including Aurora, Newtown, Orlando, Sante Fe, El Paso, Dayton, Odessa/Midland and Pittsburgh.

Posted 12:00 am, January 1, 2020

©2020