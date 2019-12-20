Shopping center officially named ‘Soundview Plaza’

Share on Twitter Tweet Share on Facebook Share

Permalink Email to a friend

Your name

Your email address

Recipients’ email addresses (Up to ten, separated by commas.)

A shopping center in the Bronx is greatly improved after undergoing renovations for the past 18 months.

On Tuesday, December 10, Councilman Ruben Diaz joined Sarene and Corey Shanus, along with local business owners and merchants for an official ‘Grand Reopening and Name Unveiling Ceremony’ of the renewed Soundview Plaza.

Located between 829-849 Soundview Avenue, the 63,000 square foot shopping center received improvements including parapet replacement and the updating of tenant signage during the year and a half renovation period.

The property improvements were made thanks to property development and management company Harlorn LLC, which invested over five million dollars to improve and beautify the property, reflecting the company’s long-standing commitment to both customers and merchants who call this shopping center home.

Soundview Plaza houses a wide variety of food, beverage, retail and service brands along the Soundview Avenue strip, within close proximity to Bruckner Boulevard.

“We hope that these renovations reaffirm our commitment to the Soundview neighborhood and its businesses that call this area home,” said Sarene Shanus. “Our primary goal was to make an investment in the community, to serve the needs of its tenants and provide job opportunities for the residents of this neighborho­od.”

She added that, before the name unveiling, the strip mall was referred to simply as ‘the deli shopping center’ and was excited to give the shopping center an official name.

“We are only as good as our tenants - and with these improvements to the shopping center, we [Harlorn LLC] are investing not only in these businesses but also in the neighborhood as a whole,” said Sarene’s brother Corey Shanus.

The shopping center has been in the Shanus family for close to 60 years. Their father originally owned Soundview Plaza and was a resident of Tiffany Street.

After moving to Westchester County, their father operated a business on Barretto Street for over a decade. Both Sarene and Corey were born and raised in Westchester and still live there today.

The ten tenants at Soundview Plaza include Western Beef Supermarket, Metro PCS, Cee & Cee Department Store, CFFC Checking & Cashing, Franchise Cleaner, Hot Millz Deli, Ms. Caridid Spanish Restaurant, Jubilant Beauty Salon and Lafayette Family Pharmacy.

Soundview Plaza is accessible from the Bx5 and Bx27 buses and also offers approximately 125 parking spots on site for customers and shoppers.

Soundview Plaza also is located about a half a mile west of the Bruckner Commons and within walking distance of the Soundview Library at 660 Soundview Avenue.

“With this ribbon-cutting [ceremony], we celebrate Harlon LLC’s capital investment in this community for many years to come,” said Councilman Diaz, who stood with the Shanuses and other business owners as he helped cut the ribbon. I am proud of their investment and even happier to see so many small businesses occupy these spaces. Best of luck to Soundview Plaza ushering in a new chapter!”

Updated 6:04 pm, December 30, 2019

©2019