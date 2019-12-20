Frantic search continues for teenage girl abducted in south Bronx

Share on Twitter Tweet Share on Facebook Share

Enlarge this image Permalink Email to a friend

Your name

Your email address

Recipients’ email addresses (Up to ten, separated by commas.)

An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday morning across the city for a 16-year-old girl who was violently abducted off a south Bronx street late Monday night.

Citing police sources, Sanchez is believed to be in imminent danger for severe bodily harm or death according to the city’s Emergency Management department.

Cops said the victim, Karol Sanchez, was walking with her 36-year-old mother on Eagle Avenue near 156th Street in Melrose at about 11:20 p.m. on Dec. 16 when a four-door, beige sedan pulled up alongside the two.

Video footage obtained by the NYPD shows two men jumping out of the vehicle, grabbing Karol and dragging her into the car. The suspects also knocked her mother to the ground, then sped off southbound on East 156th Street.

Police said there were two additional men were in the car during the kidnapping.

As of Tuesday morning, the NYPD could not identify the vehicle’s make or model, nor have they located Sanchez or her kidnappers.

Police described Sanchez as standing 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, with short black hair, brown eyes; last seen wearing a dark blue short jacket, white sweater, blue jeans and black sneakers.

Anyone with information on Sanchez’s whereabouts or the kidnapping itself is urged to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDC RIMES TOPPE RS.COM , or on Twitter @ NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

Updated 12:26 pm, December 17, 2019

©2019